Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $345,900.41 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $345,900.41 and approximately $150,325.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,232,653 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,376 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

