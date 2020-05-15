Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Purchases 55,560 Shares

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNDT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Conduent by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,716 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 292,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Conduent by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Conduent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

