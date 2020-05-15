ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ConforMIS in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

CFMS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 58,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 273.5% during the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

