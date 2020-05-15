Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $24.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $91.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $97.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $104.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million.

Several research firms have commented on CNFR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.