ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $40.93. 2,585,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.