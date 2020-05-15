Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ROAD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $745.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $248,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

