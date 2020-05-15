Contentos Price Reaches $0.0054 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $6.77 million and $855,583.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.03399357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,194,934 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.