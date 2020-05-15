Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.36 ($116.70).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock opened at €74.20 ($86.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1 year high of €138.70 ($161.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.92.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.