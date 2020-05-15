Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Continental has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.