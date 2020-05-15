CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.98 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $50,485.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00400223 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,568 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

