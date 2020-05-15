Contrasting Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) & Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hennessy Advisors and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.00%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.21 $11.03 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 0.86 $7.05 million $3.11 3.22

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 25.63% 13.96% 9.68% Sculptor Capital Management -2.52% 58.90% 7.99%

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Hennessy Advisors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

