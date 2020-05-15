Contrasting HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 7.09% 5.88% 0.58% Red River Bancshares 28.18% 10.56% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HomeStreet and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50 Red River Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.74%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.36 $17.51 million $1.70 12.02 Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.03 $24.82 million $3.49 10.64

Red River Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

