Contrasting Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Risk & Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 7.34 $74.48 million $0.99 15.20 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.13 $60.08 million $19.47 11.67

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 18.65% 3.17% 1.83% Alexander’s 20.92% 18.36% 3.58%

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

