Contrasting Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 16.44 $61.98 million $1.23 30.70 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.03 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 23.20% 2.82% 1.85% Transcontinental Realty Investors -56.12% -5.95% -2.52%

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

