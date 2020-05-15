Contrasting Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

This table compares Sito Mobile and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sito Mobile $39.75 million 0.09 -$17.07 million ($0.68) -0.21 TechTarget $133.96 million 4.84 $16.88 million $0.62 37.98

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Sito Mobile. Sito Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sito Mobile and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sito Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Sito Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Sito Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sito Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sito Mobile and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sito Mobile -86.49% -851.23% -159.16% TechTarget 11.49% 9.34% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Sito Mobile has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats Sito Mobile on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.