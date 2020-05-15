CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,757,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.