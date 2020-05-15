Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Copa to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

CPA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 255,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.