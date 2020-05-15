Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Sells $49,106.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. 407,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.