Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $91.78. 8,172,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

