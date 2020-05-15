Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,793,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The firm has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.23 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

