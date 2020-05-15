Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $132.05. The company had a trading volume of 741,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

