Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$867.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.01. The company had a trading volume of 307,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.03. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

