Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.07 million.

CVE:TTR opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.75. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

