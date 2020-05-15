Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for High Liner Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$6.51. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,011. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.84 million.

In related news, Director Robert Pace bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,750.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

