CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.64.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $32.44 on Thursday, hitting $647.46. 316,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $496.11 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 224,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after buying an additional 539,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

