Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,574,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

