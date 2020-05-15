Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after acquiring an additional 248,358 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 3,716,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $301.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

