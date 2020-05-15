COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.0192

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $9.60 million and $1.41 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.02009450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

