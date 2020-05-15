Counterparty Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Counterparty has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012764 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,331.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.02523331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00631033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005113 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,335 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.