Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Cousins Properties worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 1,342,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

