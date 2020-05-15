Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

