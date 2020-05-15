Cowen Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $72.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. 1,074,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Ken Stern & Associates grew its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 21,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 455,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 754,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 24,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 10,425,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $153,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.