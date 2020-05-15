Craig Hallum Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $26.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 215,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

