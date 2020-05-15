Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.28% of Crane worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,506,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.