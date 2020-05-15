Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

