Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Santander raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $240.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $8.4998 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Credicorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 588,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 246,717 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Credicorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

