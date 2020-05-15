Credit Suisse Group Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,135 ($28.08) to GBX 2,165 ($28.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,658 ($21.81) to GBX 1,633 ($21.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,787.57 ($23.51).

Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,525.50 ($20.07). The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,502.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,682.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.

In related news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,440 ($112,391.48).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

