Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Hits $92,056.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $7.62 million and $92,056.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including LBank, WazirX, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Tidex, WazirX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.