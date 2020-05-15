Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 4.24. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

