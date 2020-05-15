Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,051 shares of company stock worth $8,884,993. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.