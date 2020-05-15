Critical News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Stock Price

News headlines about Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Imperial Oil earned a daily sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 689,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

