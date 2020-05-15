Critical Survey: Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) versus American Brivision (Holding) (NASDAQ:ABVC)

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Akcea Therapeutics and American Brivision (Holding)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics -8.59% -6.70% -5.92% American Brivision (Holding) N/A N/A -40.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of American Brivision (Holding) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akcea Therapeutics and American Brivision (Holding)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics $488.54 million 2.99 $40.77 million $0.48 30.13 American Brivision (Holding) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akcea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than American Brivision (Holding).

Volatility and Risk

Akcea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Brivision (Holding) has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akcea Therapeutics and American Brivision (Holding), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Brivision (Holding) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Akcea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akcea Therapeutics is more favorable than American Brivision (Holding).

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics beats American Brivision (Holding) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase IIb clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease due to elevated triglyceride levels, as well as AKCEA-TTR-LRx to treat the broad population of patients with hereditary and wild-type forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG and PTC Therapeutics International Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

American Brivision (Holding) Company Profile

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation to develop Maitake combination therapy products, such as ABV-1507 HER2/neu positive breast cancer combination therapy, ABV-1511 pancreatic cancer combination therapy, and ABV-1527 ovary cancer combination therapy; and collaborative agreements with BioLite Inc and BioFirst Corporation. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Goshen, New York. American BriVision (Holding) Corporation is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

