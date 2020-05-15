Critical Survey: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) versus Hopto (NASDAQ:HPTO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Hopto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 3.27 -$176.56 million ($4.57) -4.38 Hopto $3.53 million 1.77 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Hopto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Hopto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -72.47% -1,396.76% -49.96% Hopto 15.69% -85.22% 34.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hopto shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hopto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Domo and Hopto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domo currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Hopto.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hopto has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domo beats Hopto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

