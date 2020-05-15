Critical Survey: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% Tiptree -6.34% -11.61% -2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 5.34 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.27 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.