CROAT Market Cap Hits $79,991.32 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $79,991.32 and $126.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,484,538 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

