CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

