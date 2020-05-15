Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.48 million and $35,881.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

