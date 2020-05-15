CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Up 7.3% This Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $140,472.56 and approximately $851.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00450289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00095710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00056102 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

