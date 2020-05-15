Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $843.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.90 or 0.03506331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031080 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

