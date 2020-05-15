CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $206,730.77 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $206,730.77 and $264.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.02002941 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

